Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 07 Apr. 07Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Besan prices improved due to retail demand. * Rice prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 02,780 300-375 300-381 Wheat Tukda 09,050 305-512 303-580 Jowar White 092 280-505 280-500 Bajra 0,025 237-343 230-345 PULSES Gram 02,760 935-1,021 930-1,010 Udid 0,030 1,800-2,050 1,500-2,025 Moong 0,010 1,200-1,400 1,250-1,350 Tuar 0,300 1,400-1,750 1,450-1,750 Maize 010 290-345 295-345 Vaal Dsshi 250 0,950-1,325 0,885-1,380 Choli 0,035 0,975-1,542 0,980-1,560 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Bajra 1,770-1,780 1,770-1,780 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 5,050-5,075 5,000-5,025 Gram dal 5,950-6,000 5,950-6,000 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,400-4,450 4,350-4,400 Tuar 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400 Tuardal 13,200-13,300 13,200-13,300 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 09,400-09,500 09,400-09,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,350-2,400 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,600-4,700