Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 07
Apr. 07Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Thursday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Besan prices improved due to retail demand.
* Rice prices firmed up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 02,780 300-375 300-381
Wheat Tukda 09,050 305-512 303-580
Jowar White 092 280-505 280-500
Bajra 0,025 237-343 230-345
PULSES
Gram 02,760 935-1,021 930-1,010
Udid 0,030 1,800-2,050 1,500-2,025
Moong 0,010 1,200-1,400 1,250-1,350
Tuar 0,300 1,400-1,750 1,450-1,750
Maize 010 290-345 295-345
Vaal Dsshi 250 0,950-1,325 0,885-1,380
Choli 0,035 0,975-1,542 0,980-1,560
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650
Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075
Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Bajra 1,770-1,780 1,770-1,780
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 5,050-5,075 5,000-5,025
Gram dal 5,950-6,000 5,950-6,000
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,400-4,450 4,350-4,400
Tuar 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400
Tuardal 13,200-13,300 13,200-13,300
Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 09,400-09,500 09,400-09,500
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,150-2,200
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,350-2,400
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,600-4,700