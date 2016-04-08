Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 08 Apr. 08Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices improved due to low arrivals. * Gram, Gram Daal and Besan prices improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 05,520 303-381 300-375 Wheat Tukda 09,840 305-501 305-512 Jowar White 093 270-495 280-505 Bajra 0,030 245-360 237-343 PULSES Gram 02,170 939-1,052 935-1,021 Udid 0,025 1,700-2,100 1,800-2,050 Moong 0,050 1,250-1,350 1,200-1,400 Tuar 0,400 1,450-1,750 1,400-1,750 Maize 015 295-340 290-345 Vaal Dsshi 255 0,900-1,380 0,950-1,325 Choli 0,025 0,990-1,558 0,975-1,542 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Bajra 1,800-1,810 1,770-1,780 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 5,150-5,175 5,050-5,075 Gram dal 6,150-6,200 5,950-6,000 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,500-4,550 4,400-4,450 Tuar 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400 Tuardal 13,200-13,300 13,200-13,300 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 09,400-09,500 09,400-09,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900