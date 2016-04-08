Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 08
Apr. 08Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Friday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices improved due to low arrivals.
* Gram, Gram Daal and Besan prices improved due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 05,520 303-381 300-375
Wheat Tukda 09,840 305-501 305-512
Jowar White 093 270-495 280-505
Bajra 0,030 245-360 237-343
PULSES
Gram 02,170 939-1,052 935-1,021
Udid 0,025 1,700-2,100 1,800-2,050
Moong 0,050 1,250-1,350 1,200-1,400
Tuar 0,400 1,450-1,750 1,400-1,750
Maize 015 295-340 290-345
Vaal Dsshi 255 0,900-1,380 0,950-1,325
Choli 0,025 0,990-1,558 0,975-1,542
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650
Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075
Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Bajra 1,800-1,810 1,770-1,780
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 5,150-5,175 5,050-5,075
Gram dal 6,150-6,200 5,950-6,000
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,500-4,550 4,400-4,450
Tuar 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400
Tuardal 13,200-13,300 13,200-13,300
Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 09,400-09,500 09,400-09,500
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900