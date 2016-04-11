Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 11 Apr. 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Gram and Besan prices improved due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 03,000 300-381 303-381 Wheat Tukda 06,500 305-500 305-501 Jowar White 080 290-450 270-495 Bajra 0,030 250-310 245-360 PULSES Gram 01,720 960-1,140 939-1,052 Udid 0,025 1,800-2,100 1,700-2,100 Moong 0,030 1,250-1,350 1,250-1,350 Tuar 0,900 1,250-1,700 1,450-1,750 Maize 020 310-340 295-340 Vaal Dsshi 375 1,250-1,420 0,900-1,380 Choli 0,025 0,950-1,561 0,990-1,558 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,625-1,635 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,050-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Bajra 1,800-1,810 1,800-1,810 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 5,200-5,250 5,150-5,175 Gram dal 6,150-6,200 6,150-6,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,550-4,600 4,500-4,550 Tuar 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400 Tuardal 13,200-13,300 13,200-13,300 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 09,400-09,500 09,400-09,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900