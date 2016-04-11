Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 11
Apr. 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Gram and Besan prices improved due to retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 03,000 300-381 303-381
Wheat Tukda 06,500 305-500 305-501
Jowar White 080 290-450 270-495
Bajra 0,030 250-310 245-360
PULSES
Gram 01,720 960-1,140 939-1,052
Udid 0,025 1,800-2,100 1,700-2,100
Moong 0,030 1,250-1,350 1,250-1,350
Tuar 0,900 1,250-1,700 1,450-1,750
Maize 020 310-340 295-340
Vaal Dsshi 375 1,250-1,420 0,900-1,380
Choli 0,025 0,950-1,561 0,990-1,558
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,625-1,635 1,640-1,650
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,050-2,075
Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Bajra 1,800-1,810 1,800-1,810
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 5,200-5,250 5,150-5,175
Gram dal 6,150-6,200 6,150-6,200
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,550-4,600 4,500-4,550
Tuar 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400
Tuardal 13,200-13,300 13,200-13,300
Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 09,400-09,500 09,400-09,500
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900