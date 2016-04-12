BRIEF-India's Vardhman Holdings March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 1.70 billion rupees versus profit 250.4 million rupees year ago
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 12 Apr. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased due to increased arrivals. * Tuar Daal prices improved due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 300-381 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 305-500 Jowar White 000 000-000 290-450 Bajra 0,000 000-000 250-310 PULSES Gram 00,000 000-0,000 960-1,140 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,800-2,100 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,250-1,350 Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,250-1,700 Maize 000 000-000 310-340 Vaal Dsshi 000 0,000-0,000 1,250-1,420 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,950-1,561 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,625-1,635 1,625-1,635 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Bajra 1,800-1,810 1,800-1,810 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 5,100-5,150 5,200-5,250 Gram dal 6,150-6,200 6,150-6,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Tuar 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400 Tuardal 13,400-13,500 13,200-13,300 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 09,400-09,500 09,400-09,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
* March quarter net profit 1.70 billion rupees versus profit 250.4 million rupees year ago
KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 The chemical manufacturing unit of Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas is looking to grow "aggressively" in specialty chemicals to meet demand in new regional markets and profit from higher margins, its CEO told Reuters on Tuesday.