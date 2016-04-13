UPDATE 2-Homes of Indian ex-finance minister, son searched in criminal probe
* Homes of Chidambaram, son, raided over investment approvals
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 13 Apr. 13Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Tuar Daal prices improved due to retail demand. * Rajkot market yard remain closed on account of general board election. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 300-381 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 305-500 Jowar White 000 000-000 290-450 Bajra 0,000 000-000 250-310 PULSES Gram 00,000 000-0,000 960-1,140 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,800-2,100 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,250-1,350 Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,250-1,700 Maize 000 000-000 310-340 Vaal Dsshi 000 0,000-0,000 1,250-1,420 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,950-1,561 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,625-1,635 1,625-1,635 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Bajra 1,800-1,810 1,800-1,810 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150 Gram dal 6,150-6,200 6,150-6,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Tuar 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400 Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,400-13,500 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 09,400-09,500 09,400-09,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
* Homes of Chidambaram, son, raided over investment approvals
HONG KONG, May 16 Asian stocks climbed to a fresh-two year high on Tuesday on the back of an overnight rise in Wall Street, while oil extended gains after major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia pledged to push for an extension of supply cuts into 2018.