Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 13 Apr. 13Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Tuar Daal prices improved due to retail demand. * Rajkot market yard remain closed on account of general board election. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 300-381 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 305-500 Jowar White 000 000-000 290-450 Bajra 0,000 000-000 250-310 PULSES Gram 00,000 000-0,000 960-1,140 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,800-2,100 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,250-1,350 Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,250-1,700 Maize 000 000-000 310-340 Vaal Dsshi 000 0,000-0,000 1,250-1,420 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,950-1,561 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,625-1,635 1,625-1,635 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Bajra 1,800-1,810 1,800-1,810 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150 Gram dal 6,150-6,200 6,150-6,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Tuar 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400 Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,400-13,500 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 09,400-09,500 09,400-09,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900