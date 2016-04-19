Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 19 Apr. 19Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices improved due to buying support from mills. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices moved up due to thin supply. * Udid prices firmed up due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 05,580 305-381 300-381 Wheat Tukda 09,520 309-491 305-500 Jowar White 115 250-465 290-450 Bajra 0,035 230-330 250-310 PULSES Gram 01,200 1,051-1,170 960-1,140 Udid 0,035 1,850-2,200 1,800-2,100 Moong 0,100 1,250-1,400 1,250-1,350 Tuar 0,400 1,550-1,800 1,250-1,700 Maize 020 295-345 310-340 Vaal Dsshi 475 1,500-1,800 1,250-1,420 Choli 0,025 0,975-1,525 0,950-1,561 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,625-1,635 1,625-1,635 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Bajra 1,800-1,810 1,800-1,810 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 5,900-5,950 5,800-5,850 Gram dal 6,750-6,800 6,700-6,750 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,050-5,100 5,000-5,050 Tuar 08,500-08,600 08,300-08,400 Tuardal 14,000-14,100 13,600-13,700 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 09,900-10,000 09,400-09,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900