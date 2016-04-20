Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 20
Apr. 20Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices moved up further due to short supply.
* Tuar Daal prices improved due to retail demand.
* Basmati Rice prices firmed up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 04,220 311-381 305-381
Wheat Tukda 08,680 309-491 309-491
Jowar White 125 230-495 250-465
Bajra 0,040 230-305 230-330
PULSES
Gram 01,200 1,075-1,150 1,051-1,170
Udid 0,030 1,800-2,165 1,850-2,200
Moong 0,050 1,250-1,450 1,250-1,400
Tuar 0,290 1,550-1,850 1,550-1,800
Maize 015 300-345 295-345
Vaal Dsshi 310 1,350-1,850 1,500-1,800
Choli 0,025 0,980-1,450 0,975-1,525
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,625-1,635 1,625-1,635
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Bajra 1,800-1,810 1,800-1,810
Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
PULSES
Gram 5,950-6,000 5,900-5,950
Gram dal 6,900-6,950 6,750-6,800
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,150 5,050-5,100
Tuar 08,500-08,600 08,500-08,600
Tuardal 14,200-14,300 14,000-14,100
Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 09,900-10,000 09,900-10,000
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 4,800-4,900