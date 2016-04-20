Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 20 Apr. 20Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices moved up further due to short supply. * Tuar Daal prices improved due to retail demand. * Basmati Rice prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 04,220 311-381 305-381 Wheat Tukda 08,680 309-491 309-491 Jowar White 125 230-495 250-465 Bajra 0,040 230-305 230-330 PULSES Gram 01,200 1,075-1,150 1,051-1,170 Udid 0,030 1,800-2,165 1,850-2,200 Moong 0,050 1,250-1,450 1,250-1,400 Tuar 0,290 1,550-1,850 1,550-1,800 Maize 015 300-345 295-345 Vaal Dsshi 310 1,350-1,850 1,500-1,800 Choli 0,025 0,980-1,450 0,975-1,525 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,625-1,635 1,625-1,635 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Bajra 1,800-1,810 1,800-1,810 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 5,950-6,000 5,900-5,950 Gram dal 6,900-6,950 6,750-6,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,150 5,050-5,100 Tuar 08,500-08,600 08,500-08,600 Tuardal 14,200-14,300 14,000-14,100 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 09,900-10,000 09,900-10,000 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 4,800-4,900