Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 21 Apr. 21Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to seasonal demand. * Gram prices dropped on fears of government action to check price rise. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 03,680 310-382 311-381 Wheat Tukda 06,850 308-481 309-491 Jowar White 105 280-495 230-495 Bajra 0,035 225-325 230-305 PULSES Gram 01,485 1,025-1,136 1,075-1,150 Udid 0,030 1,750-2,225 1,800-2,165 Moong 0,020 1,200-1,400 1,250-1,450 Tuar 0,300 1,450-1,711 1,550-1,850 Maize 012 305-340 300-345 Vaal Dsshi 350 1,200-1,975 1,350-1,850 Choli 0,030 0,975-1,475 0,980-1,450 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,645-1,655 1,625-1,635 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Bajra 1,800-1,810 1,800-1,810 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 5,750-5,800 5,950-6,000 Gram dal 6,900-6,950 6,900-6,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150 Tuar 08,500-08,600 08,500-08,600 Tuardal 14,200-14,300 14,200-14,300 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 09,900-10,000 09,900-10,000 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100