Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 22 Apr. 22Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices moved down due to low demand. * Tuar Daal prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Rajkot market yard is closed on account of Hanuman Jayanti. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 310-382 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 308-481 Jowar White 000 000-000 280-495 Bajra 0,000 000-000 225-325 PULSES Gram 00,000 0,000-0,000 1,025-1,136 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,750-2,225 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,200-1,400 Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,450-1,711 Maize 000 000-000 305-340 Vaal Dsshi 000 0,000-0,000 1,200-1,975 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,975-1,475 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,645-1,655 1,645-1,655 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Bajra 1,800-1,810 1,800-1,810 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 5,650-5,700 5,750-5,800 Gram dal 6,800-6,850 6,900-6,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150 Tuar 08,500-08,600 08,500-08,600 Tuardal 14,000-14,100 14,200-14,300 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 09,900-10,000 09,900-10,000 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100