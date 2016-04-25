Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 25
Apr. 25Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Gram and Gram Daal improved due to short supply.
* Tuar and Tuar Daal prices firmed up due to retail demand.
* Udid prices moved up due to low arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 03,210 308-380 310-382
Wheat Tukda 04,870 307-471 308-481
Jowar White 055 290-500 280-495
Bajra 0,020 225-335 225-325
PULSES
Gram 01,100 1,080-1,135 1,025-1,136
Udid 0,050 1,800-2,210 1,750-2,225
Moong 0,080 1,250-1,500 1,200-1,400
Tuar 0,500 1,400-1,825 1,450-1,711
Maize 015 305-340 305-340
Vaal Dsshi 425 1,095-1,955 1,200-1,975
Choli 0,025 0,995-1,505 0,975-1,475
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,625-1,635 1,645-1,655
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,025-2,050
Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Bajra 1,800-1,810 1,800-1,810
Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
PULSES
Gram 5,750-5,800 5,650-5,700
Gram dal 6,900-6,950 6,800-6,850
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150
Tuar 08,700-08,800 08,500-08,600
Tuardal 14,300-14,400 14,000-14,100
Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 10,400-10,500 09,900-10,000
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100