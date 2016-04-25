Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 25 Apr. 25Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to low retail demand. * Gram and Gram Daal improved due to short supply. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Udid prices moved up due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 03,210 308-380 310-382 Wheat Tukda 04,870 307-471 308-481 Jowar White 055 290-500 280-495 Bajra 0,020 225-335 225-325 PULSES Gram 01,100 1,080-1,135 1,025-1,136 Udid 0,050 1,800-2,210 1,750-2,225 Moong 0,080 1,250-1,500 1,200-1,400 Tuar 0,500 1,400-1,825 1,450-1,711 Maize 015 305-340 305-340 Vaal Dsshi 425 1,095-1,955 1,200-1,975 Choli 0,025 0,995-1,505 0,975-1,475 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,625-1,635 1,645-1,655 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,025-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Bajra 1,800-1,810 1,800-1,810 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 5,750-5,800 5,650-5,700 Gram dal 6,900-6,950 6,800-6,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150 Tuar 08,700-08,800 08,500-08,600 Tuardal 14,300-14,400 14,000-14,100 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 10,400-10,500 09,900-10,000 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100