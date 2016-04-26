Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 26
Apr. 26Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Udid prices improved due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 03,120 305-384 308-380
Wheat Tukda 04,080 307-485 307-471
Jowar White 080 280-505 290-500
Bajra 0,025 230-340 225-335
PULSES
Gram 00,810 1,041-1,114 1,080-1,135
Udid 0,030 1,800-2,350 1,800-2,210
Moong 0,100 1,250-1,400 1,250-1,500
Tuar 0,200 1,400-1,800 1,400-1,825
Maize 010 310-345 305-340
Vaal Dsshi 435 1,090-1,925 1,095-1,955
Choli 0,020 0,980-1,670 0,995-1,505
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,625-1,635 1,625-1,635
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Bajra 1,800-1,810 1,800-1,810
Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
PULSES
Gram 5,700-5,750 5,750-5,800
Gram dal 6,900-6,950 6,900-6,950
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150
Tuar 08,700-08,800 08,700-08,800
Tuardal 14,300-14,400 14,300-14,400
Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 10,800-10,900 10,400-10,500
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100