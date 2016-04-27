Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 27 Apr. 27Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased due to low retail demand. * Tuar prices improved due to buying support from mills. * Udid prices moved up due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 02,140 305-395 305-384 Wheat Tukda 03,120 307-491 307-485 Jowar White 078 282-500 280-505 Bajra 0,030 232-345 230-340 PULSES Gram 00,430 1,025-1,105 1,041-1,114 Udid 0,050 1,500-2,250 1,800-2,350 Moong 0,080 1,200-1,400 1,250-1,400 Tuar 0,600 1,500-1,750 1,400-1,800 Maize 015 311-348 310-345 Vaal Dsshi 021 1,200-1,850 1,090-1,925 Choli 0,010 1,500-1,750 0,980-1,670 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,625-1,635 1,625-1,635 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Bajra 1,800-1,810 1,800-1,810 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 5,650-5,700 5,700-5,750 Gram dal 6,900-6,950 6,900-6,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150 Tuar 08,900-09,000 08,700-08,800 Tuardal 14,300-14,400 14,300-14,400 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 11,200-11,300 10,800-10,900 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100