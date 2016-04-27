Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 27
Apr. 27Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Tuar prices improved due to buying support from mills.
* Udid prices moved up due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 02,140 305-395 305-384
Wheat Tukda 03,120 307-491 307-485
Jowar White 078 282-500 280-505
Bajra 0,030 232-345 230-340
PULSES
Gram 00,430 1,025-1,105 1,041-1,114
Udid 0,050 1,500-2,250 1,800-2,350
Moong 0,080 1,200-1,400 1,250-1,400
Tuar 0,600 1,500-1,750 1,400-1,800
Maize 015 311-348 310-345
Vaal Dsshi 021 1,200-1,850 1,090-1,925
Choli 0,010 1,500-1,750 0,980-1,670
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,625-1,635 1,625-1,635
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Bajra 1,800-1,810 1,800-1,810
Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
PULSES
Gram 5,650-5,700 5,700-5,750
Gram dal 6,900-6,950 6,900-6,950
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150
Tuar 08,900-09,000 08,700-08,800
Tuardal 14,300-14,400 14,300-14,400
Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 11,200-11,300 10,800-10,900
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100