Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 28
Apr. 28Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Thursday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Gram Daal prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Tuar Daal prices moved down due to low retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 02,570 305-391 305-395
Wheat Tukda 03,540 307-501 307-491
Jowar White 025 290-480 282-500
Bajra 0,020 225-350 232-345
PULSES
Gram 00,400 1,025-1,135 1,025-1,105
Udid 0,060 1,500-1,900 1,500-2,250
Moong 0,075 1,250-1,350 1,200-1,400
Tuar 0,200 1,500-1,760 1,500-1,750
Maize 015 310-345 311-348
Vaal Dsshi 012 1,200-1,800 1,200-1,850
Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,500-1,750
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,625-1,635 1,625-1,635
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Bajra 1,800-1,810 1,800-1,810
Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
PULSES
Gram 5,600-5,650 5,650-5,700
Gram dal 6,800-6,850 6,900-6,950
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150
Tuar 08,900-09,000 08,900-09,000
Tuardal 14,000-14,100 14,300-14,400
Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 11,200-11,300 11,200-11,300
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100