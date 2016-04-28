Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 28 Apr. 28Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Tuar Daal prices moved down due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 02,570 305-391 305-395 Wheat Tukda 03,540 307-501 307-491 Jowar White 025 290-480 282-500 Bajra 0,020 225-350 232-345 PULSES Gram 00,400 1,025-1,135 1,025-1,105 Udid 0,060 1,500-1,900 1,500-2,250 Moong 0,075 1,250-1,350 1,200-1,400 Tuar 0,200 1,500-1,760 1,500-1,750 Maize 015 310-345 311-348 Vaal Dsshi 012 1,200-1,800 1,200-1,850 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,500-1,750 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,625-1,635 1,625-1,635 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Bajra 1,800-1,810 1,800-1,810 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 5,600-5,650 5,650-5,700 Gram dal 6,800-6,850 6,900-6,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150 Tuar 08,900-09,000 08,900-09,000 Tuardal 14,000-14,100 14,300-14,400 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 11,200-11,300 11,200-11,300 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100