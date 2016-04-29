Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 29
Apr. 29Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices moved down due to low retail demand.
* Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Udid prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,640 308-380 305-391
Wheat Tukda 03,680 306-491 307-501
Jowar White 079 290-480 290-480
Bajra 0,020 225-325 225-350
PULSES
Gram 00,400 1,050-1,130 1,025-1,135
Udid 0,023 1,800-2,300 1,500-1,900
Moong 0,125 1,250-1,455 1,250-1,350
Tuar 0,080 1,350-1,600 1,500-1,760
Maize 020 290-345 310-345
Vaal Dsshi 050 1,275-1,850 1,200-1,800
Choli 0,025 0,705-1,040 1,500-1,750
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,625-1,635
Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 2,000-2,025
Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,200-2,250
Bajra 1,840-1,850 1,800-1,810
Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
PULSES
Gram 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650
Gram dal 6,800-6,850 6,800-6,850
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150
Tuar 08,900-09,000 08,900-09,000
Tuardal 14,000-14,100 14,000-14,100
Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 11,400-11,500 11,200-11,300
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100