Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 29 Apr. 29Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Udid prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,640 308-380 305-391 Wheat Tukda 03,680 306-491 307-501 Jowar White 079 290-480 290-480 Bajra 0,020 225-325 225-350 PULSES Gram 00,400 1,050-1,130 1,025-1,135 Udid 0,023 1,800-2,300 1,500-1,900 Moong 0,125 1,250-1,455 1,250-1,350 Tuar 0,080 1,350-1,600 1,500-1,760 Maize 020 290-345 310-345 Vaal Dsshi 050 1,275-1,850 1,200-1,800 Choli 0,025 0,705-1,040 1,500-1,750 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,625-1,635 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,200-2,250 Bajra 1,840-1,850 1,800-1,810 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Gram dal 6,800-6,850 6,800-6,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150 Tuar 08,900-09,000 08,900-09,000 Tuardal 14,000-14,100 14,000-14,100 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 11,400-11,500 11,200-11,300 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100