Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 02 May 02 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices improved due to low arrivals. * Tuar prices firmed up due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 02,540 305-401 308-380 Wheat Tukda 03,520 307-495 306-491 Jowar White 075 230-460 290-480 Bajra 0,025 240-340 225-325 PULSES Gram 00,700 1,025-1,150 1,050-1,130 Udid 0,030 1,800-2,300 1,800-2,300 Moong 0,125 1,250-1,450 1,250-1,455 Tuar 0,400 1,250-1,661 1,350-1,600 Maize 012 300-350 290-345 Vaal Dsshi 025 1,250-1,475 1,275-1,850 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,705-1,040 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,860-1,870 1,840-1,850 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Gram dal 6,800-6,850 6,800-6,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150 Tuar 09,000-09,100 08,900-09,000 Tuardal 14,000-14,100 14,000-14,100 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 11,400-11,500 11,400-11,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100