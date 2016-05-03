Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 03 May 03 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices moved up due to thin supply. * Tuar Daal prices eased due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 02,180 303-375 305-401 Wheat Tukda 03,140 306-481 307-495 Jowar White 055 235-450 230-460 Bajra 0,055 250-395 240-340 PULSES Gram 00,550 1,010-1,134 1,025-1,150 Udid 0,020 1,800-2,300 1,800-2,300 Moong 0,150 1,200-1,390 1,250-1,450 Tuar 0,280 1,301-1,701 1,250-1,661 Maize 020 305-355 300-350 Vaal Dsshi 050 1,250-1,850 1,250-1,475 Choli 0,025 0,780-1,525 0,705-1,040 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,890-1,900 1,860-1,870 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Gram dal 6,800-6,850 6,800-6,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150 Tuar 09,000-09,100 09,000-09,100 Tuardal 13,800-13,900 14,000-14,100 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 11,400-11,500 11,400-11,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100