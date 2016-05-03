Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 03
May 03 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices moved up due to thin supply.
* Tuar Daal prices eased due to low retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 02,180 303-375 305-401
Wheat Tukda 03,140 306-481 307-495
Jowar White 055 235-450 230-460
Bajra 0,055 250-395 240-340
PULSES
Gram 00,550 1,010-1,134 1,025-1,150
Udid 0,020 1,800-2,300 1,800-2,300
Moong 0,150 1,200-1,390 1,250-1,450
Tuar 0,280 1,301-1,701 1,250-1,661
Maize 020 305-355 300-350
Vaal Dsshi 050 1,250-1,850 1,250-1,475
Choli 0,025 0,780-1,525 0,705-1,040
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620
Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975
Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Bajra 1,890-1,900 1,860-1,870
Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
PULSES
Gram 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650
Gram dal 6,800-6,850 6,800-6,850
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150
Tuar 09,000-09,100 09,000-09,100
Tuardal 13,800-13,900 14,000-14,100
Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 11,400-11,500 11,400-11,500
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100