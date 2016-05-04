Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 04
May 04 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Wednesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills.
* Udid prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 02,280 303-375 303-375
Wheat Tukda 03,200 305-481 306-481
Jowar White 065 240-452 235-450
Bajra 0,050 255-393 250-395
PULSES
Gram 00,675 1,035-1,137 1,010-1,134
Udid 0,035 1,815-2,325 1,800-2,300
Moong 0,250 1,150-1,400 1,200-1,390
Tuar 0,450 1,450-1,650 1,301-1,701
Maize 012 310-350 305-355
Vaal Dsshi 055 1,350-1,875 1,250-1,850
Choli 0,020 0,905-1,550 0,780-1,525
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620
Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975
Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Bajra 1,890-1,900 1,890-1,900
Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
PULSES
Gram 5,650-5,700 5,600-5,650
Gram dal 6,800-6,850 6,800-6,850
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150
Tuar 09,000-09,100 09,000-09,100
Tuardal 13,800-13,900 13,800-13,900
Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 11,600-11,700 11,400-11,500
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100