Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 04 May 04 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. * Udid prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 02,280 303-375 303-375 Wheat Tukda 03,200 305-481 306-481 Jowar White 065 240-452 235-450 Bajra 0,050 255-393 250-395 PULSES Gram 00,675 1,035-1,137 1,010-1,134 Udid 0,035 1,815-2,325 1,800-2,300 Moong 0,250 1,150-1,400 1,200-1,390 Tuar 0,450 1,450-1,650 1,301-1,701 Maize 012 310-350 305-355 Vaal Dsshi 055 1,350-1,875 1,250-1,850 Choli 0,020 0,905-1,550 0,780-1,525 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,890-1,900 1,890-1,900 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 5,650-5,700 5,600-5,650 Gram dal 6,800-6,850 6,800-6,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150 Tuar 09,000-09,100 09,000-09,100 Tuardal 13,800-13,900 13,800-13,900 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 11,600-11,700 11,400-11,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100