Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 05 May 05 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Udid prices moved up further due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 02,180 303-381 303-375 Wheat Tukda 03,310 305-485 305-481 Jowar White 065 280-440 240-452 Bajra 0,050 280-330 255-393 PULSES Gram 00,550 1,005-1,110 1,035-1,137 Udid 0,032 1,800-2,350 1,815-2,325 Moong 0,070 1,200-1,350 1,150-1,400 Tuar 0,411 1,245-1,620 1,450-1,650 Maize 015 280-330 310-350 Vaal Dsshi 025 1,200-1,900 1,350-1,875 Choli 0,028 0,925-1,522 0,905-1,550 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,890-1,900 1,890-1,900 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 5,550-5,600 5,650-5,700 Gram dal 6,650-6,700 6,800-6,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150 Tuar 09,000-09,100 09,000-09,100 Tuardal 13,800-13,900 13,800-13,900 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 11,700-11,800 11,600-11,700 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100