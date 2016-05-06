Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 06 May 06 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Tuar Daal prices improved due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,920 301-371 303-381 Wheat Tukda 02,980 303-471 305-485 Jowar White 065 285-450 280-440 Bajra 0,040 285-365 280-330 PULSES Gram 00,250 1,035-1,128 1,005-1,110 Udid 0,045 1,850-2,340 1,800-2,350 Moong 0,400 1,250-1,379 1,200-1,350 Tuar 0,350 1,320-1,670 1,245-1,620 Maize 020 285-340 280-330 Vaal Dsshi 050 1,760-1,925 1,200-1,900 Choli 0,020 0,995-1,525 0,925-1,522 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,625-1,635 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,000 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,890-1,900 1,890-1,900 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 5,550-5,600 5,550-5,600 Gram dal 6,650-6,700 6,650-6,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150 Tuar 09,000-09,100 09,000-09,100 Tuardal 14,000-14,100 13,800-13,900 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 11,700-11,800 11,700-11,800 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100