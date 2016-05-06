Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 06
May 06 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Friday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Tuar Daal prices improved due to retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,920 301-371 303-381
Wheat Tukda 02,980 303-471 305-485
Jowar White 065 285-450 280-440
Bajra 0,040 285-365 280-330
PULSES
Gram 00,250 1,035-1,128 1,005-1,110
Udid 0,045 1,850-2,340 1,800-2,350
Moong 0,400 1,250-1,379 1,200-1,350
Tuar 0,350 1,320-1,670 1,245-1,620
Maize 020 285-340 280-330
Vaal Dsshi 050 1,760-1,925 1,200-1,900
Choli 0,020 0,995-1,525 0,925-1,522
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,625-1,635 1,610-1,620
Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,000 1,950-1,975
Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Bajra 1,890-1,900 1,890-1,900
Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
PULSES
Gram 5,550-5,600 5,550-5,600
Gram dal 6,650-6,700 6,650-6,700
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150
Tuar 09,000-09,100 09,000-09,100
Tuardal 14,000-14,100 13,800-13,900
Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 11,700-11,800 11,700-11,800
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100