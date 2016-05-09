BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 09 May 09 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Tuar prices improved due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,250 299-345 301-371 Wheat Tukda 01,840 350-455 303-471 Jowar White 045 270-462 285-450 Bajra 0,030 280-355 285-365 PULSES Gram 00,510 1,035-1,140 1,035-1,128 Udid 0,045 1,875-2,275 1,850-2,340 Moong 0,300 1,200-1,480 1,250-1,379 Tuar 0,500 1,500-1,800 1,320-1,670 Maize 012 295-345 285-340 Vaal Dsshi 080 1,055-1,975 1,760-1,925 Choli 0,030 0,985-1,585 0,995-1,525 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,625-1,635 1,625-1,635 Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,890-1,900 1,890-1,900 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 5,600-5,650 5,550-5,600 Gram dal 6,650-6,700 6,650-6,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150 Tuar 09,200-09,300 09,000-09,100 Tuardal 14,000-14,100 14,000-14,100 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 11,700-11,800 11,700-11,800 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)