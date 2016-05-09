Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 09 May 09 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Tuar prices improved due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,250 299-345 301-371 Wheat Tukda 01,840 350-455 303-471 Jowar White 045 270-462 285-450 Bajra 0,030 280-355 285-365 PULSES Gram 00,510 1,035-1,140 1,035-1,128 Udid 0,045 1,875-2,275 1,850-2,340 Moong 0,300 1,200-1,480 1,250-1,379 Tuar 0,500 1,500-1,800 1,320-1,670 Maize 012 295-345 285-340 Vaal Dsshi 080 1,055-1,975 1,760-1,925 Choli 0,030 0,985-1,585 0,995-1,525 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,625-1,635 1,625-1,635 Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,890-1,900 1,890-1,900 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 5,600-5,650 5,550-5,600 Gram dal 6,650-6,700 6,650-6,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150 Tuar 09,200-09,300 09,000-09,100 Tuardal 14,000-14,100 14,000-14,100 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 11,700-11,800 11,700-11,800 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100