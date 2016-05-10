Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 10 May 10 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices improved further due to low arrivals. * Udid prices moved up due to thin supply. * Tuar Daal prices eased due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,180 303-371 299-345 Wheat Tukda 01,640 305-460 350-455 Jowar White 055 265-450 270-462 Bajra 0,025 275-350 280-355 PULSES Gram 00,475 1,015-1,140 1,035-1,140 Udid 0,070 2,050-2,450 1,875-2,275 Moong 0,260 1,250-1,395 1,200-1,480 Tuar 0,400 1,600-1,811 1,500-1,800 Maize 010 295-340 295-345 Vaal Dsshi 070 1,300-1,800 1,055-1,975 Choli 0,025 1,250-1,600 0,985-1,585 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,625-1,635 1,625-1,635 Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,890-1,900 1,890-1,900 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 5,650-5,700 5,600-5,650 Gram dal 6,650-6,700 6,650-6,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150 Tuar 09,200-09,300 09,200-09,300 Tuardal 13,800-13,900 14,000-14,100 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 11,900-12,000 11,700-11,800 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100