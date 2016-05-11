Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 11 May 11 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Gram prices improved due to retail demand. * Udid prices moved up due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,120 302-385 303-371 Wheat Tukda 01,780 305-490 305-460 Jowar White 045 280-510 265-450 Bajra 0,150 375-390 275-350 PULSES Gram 00,355 1,025-1,148 1,015-1,140 Udid 0,055 2,325-2,455 2,050-2,450 Moong 0,350 1,275-1,399 1,250-1,395 Tuar 0,450 1,550-1,820 1,600-1,811 Maize 009 280-345 295-340 Vaal Dsshi 045 1,275-1,805 1,300-1,800 Choli 0,040 1,040-1,465 1,250-1,600 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,625-1,635 1,625-1,635 Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,910-1,920 1,890-1,900 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 5,700-5,750 5,650-5,700 Gram dal 6,650-6,700 6,650-6,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150 Tuar 09,200-09,300 09,200-09,300 Tuardal 13,800-13,900 13,800-13,900 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 12,200-12,300 11,900-12,000 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100