BRIEF-India Grid Trust says to raise 10.12 bln rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 12 May 12 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to low arrivals. * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. * Moong prices dropped due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,980 303-375 302-385 Wheat Tukda 01,540 345-481 305-490 Jowar White 060 282-480 280-510 Bajra 0,150 325-385 275-390 PULSES Gram 00,475 1,005-1,180 1,025-1,148 Udid 0,040 2,350-2,450 2,325-2,455 Moong 0,250 1,250-1,450 1,275-1,399 Tuar 0,300 1,500-1,800 1,550-1,820 Maize 025 300-340 280-345 Vaal Dsshi 025 1,200-1,650 1,275-1,805 Choli 0,030 1,150-1,540 1,040-1,465 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,655-1,665 1,625-1,635 Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,200 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,910-1,920 1,910-1,920 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Gram dal 6,650-6,700 6,650-6,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150 Tuar 08,800-08,900 09,200-09,300 Tuardal 13,800-13,900 13,800-13,900 Moong 7,700-7,750 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 12,200-12,300 12,200-12,300 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, May 16 Cybersecurity researchers have found evidence they say could link North Korea with the WannaCry cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide, as global authorities scrambled to prevent hackers from spreading new versions of the virus.