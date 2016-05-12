Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 12 May 12 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to low arrivals. * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. * Moong prices dropped due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,980 303-375 302-385 Wheat Tukda 01,540 345-481 305-490 Jowar White 060 282-480 280-510 Bajra 0,150 325-385 275-390 PULSES Gram 00,475 1,005-1,180 1,025-1,148 Udid 0,040 2,350-2,450 2,325-2,455 Moong 0,250 1,250-1,450 1,275-1,399 Tuar 0,300 1,500-1,800 1,550-1,820 Maize 025 300-340 280-345 Vaal Dsshi 025 1,200-1,650 1,275-1,805 Choli 0,030 1,150-1,540 1,040-1,465 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,655-1,665 1,625-1,635 Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,200 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,910-1,920 1,910-1,920 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Gram dal 6,650-6,700 6,650-6,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150 Tuar 08,800-08,900 09,200-09,300 Tuardal 13,800-13,900 13,800-13,900 Moong 7,700-7,750 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 12,200-12,300 12,200-12,300 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100