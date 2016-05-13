BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 13 May 13 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices improved due to retail demand. * Moong and Moong Daal prices dropped due to increased arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,880 303-381 303-375 Wheat Tukda 01,440 305-470 345-481 Jowar White 060 280-520 282-480 Bajra 0,125 370-385 325-385 PULSES Gram 00,650 1,050-1,176 1,005-1,180 Udid 0,060 2,315-2,450 2,350-2,450 Moong 0,500 1,160-1,361 1,250-1,450 Tuar 0,425 1,540-1,830 1,500-1,800 Maize 008 305-320 300-340 Vaal Dsshi 065 1,700-1,750 1,200-1,650 Choli 0,025 1,080-1,560 1,150-1,540 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,655-1,665 1,655-1,665 Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Bajra 1,910-1,920 1,910-1,920 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 5,800-5,850 5,700-5,750 Gram dal 6,850-6,900 6,650-6,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,200-5,250 5,100-5,150 Tuar 08,800-08,900 08,800-08,900 Tuardal 13,800-13,900 13,800-13,900 Moong 7,500-7,550 7,700-7,750 Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,300-8,350 Udid 12,200-12,300 12,200-12,300 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)