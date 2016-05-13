Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 13 May 13 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices improved due to retail demand. * Moong and Moong Daal prices dropped due to increased arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,880 303-381 303-375 Wheat Tukda 01,440 305-470 345-481 Jowar White 060 280-520 282-480 Bajra 0,125 370-385 325-385 PULSES Gram 00,650 1,050-1,176 1,005-1,180 Udid 0,060 2,315-2,450 2,350-2,450 Moong 0,500 1,160-1,361 1,250-1,450 Tuar 0,425 1,540-1,830 1,500-1,800 Maize 008 305-320 300-340 Vaal Dsshi 065 1,700-1,750 1,200-1,650 Choli 0,025 1,080-1,560 1,150-1,540 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,655-1,665 1,655-1,665 Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Bajra 1,910-1,920 1,910-1,920 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 5,800-5,850 5,700-5,750 Gram dal 6,850-6,900 6,650-6,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,200-5,250 5,100-5,150 Tuar 08,800-08,900 08,800-08,900 Tuardal 13,800-13,900 13,800-13,900 Moong 7,500-7,550 7,700-7,750 Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,300-8,350 Udid 12,200-12,300 12,200-12,300 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100