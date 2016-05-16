Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 16
May 16 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices moved up due to retail demand.
* Wheat prices eased due to increased arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,630 305-381 303-381
Wheat Tukda 02,280 307-471 305-470
Jowar White 075 270-550 280-520
Bajra 0,150 340-380 370-385
PULSES
Gram 00,750 1,080-1,211 1,050-1,176
Udid 0,175 2,050-2,350 2,315-2,450
Moong 0,400 1,200-1,400 1,160-1,361
Tuar 0,070 1,500-1,800 1,540-1,830
Maize 010 305-342 305-320
Vaal Dsshi 050 1,650-1,950 1,700-1,750
Choli 0,025 1,055-1,560 1,080-1,560
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,635-1,645 1,655-1,665
Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,975-2,000
Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Bajra 1,910-1,920 1,910-1,920
Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
PULSES
Gram 5,850-5,900 5,800-5,850
Gram dal 6,900-6,950 6,850-6,900
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,250-5,300 5,200-5,250
Tuar 08,800-08,900 08,800-08,900
Tuardal 13,800-13,900 13,800-13,900
Moong 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550
Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Udid 12,200-12,300 12,200-12,300
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100