Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 16 May 16 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices moved up due to retail demand. * Wheat prices eased due to increased arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,630 305-381 303-381 Wheat Tukda 02,280 307-471 305-470 Jowar White 075 270-550 280-520 Bajra 0,150 340-380 370-385 PULSES Gram 00,750 1,080-1,211 1,050-1,176 Udid 0,175 2,050-2,350 2,315-2,450 Moong 0,400 1,200-1,400 1,160-1,361 Tuar 0,070 1,500-1,800 1,540-1,830 Maize 010 305-342 305-320 Vaal Dsshi 050 1,650-1,950 1,700-1,750 Choli 0,025 1,055-1,560 1,080-1,560 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,635-1,645 1,655-1,665 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,975-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Bajra 1,910-1,920 1,910-1,920 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 5,850-5,900 5,800-5,850 Gram dal 6,900-6,950 6,850-6,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,250-5,300 5,200-5,250 Tuar 08,800-08,900 08,800-08,900 Tuardal 13,800-13,900 13,800-13,900 Moong 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Udid 12,200-12,300 12,200-12,300 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100