Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 17
May 17 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Gram Daal prices improved due to retail demand.
* Moong prices eased due to higher supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,170 305-372 305-381
Wheat Tukda 01,750 307-471 307-471
Jowar White 125 250-524 270-550
Bajra 0,025 280-360 340-380
PULSES
Gram 00,550 1,125-1,250 1,080-1,211
Udid 0,200 2,150-2,400 2,050-2,350
Moong 0,500 1,150-1,282 1,200-1,400
Tuar 0,200 1,450-1,800 1,500-1,800
Maize 010 290-340 305-342
Vaal Dsshi 020 1,350-1,725 1,650-1,950
Choli 0,025 1,200-1,547 1,055-1,560
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,635-1,645 1,635-1,645
Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950
Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Bajra 1,910-1,920 1,910-1,920
Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
PULSES
Gram 5,950-6,000 5,850-5,900
Gram dal 7,000-7,050 6,900-6,950
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300
Tuar 08,800-08,900 08,800-08,900
Tuardal 13,800-13,900 13,800-13,900
Moong 7,300-7,350 7,500-7,550
Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Udid 12,200-12,300 12,200-12,300
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100