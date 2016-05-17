Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 17 May 17 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices improved due to retail demand. * Moong prices eased due to higher supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,170 305-372 305-381 Wheat Tukda 01,750 307-471 307-471 Jowar White 125 250-524 270-550 Bajra 0,025 280-360 340-380 PULSES Gram 00,550 1,125-1,250 1,080-1,211 Udid 0,200 2,150-2,400 2,050-2,350 Moong 0,500 1,150-1,282 1,200-1,400 Tuar 0,200 1,450-1,800 1,500-1,800 Maize 010 290-340 305-342 Vaal Dsshi 020 1,350-1,725 1,650-1,950 Choli 0,025 1,200-1,547 1,055-1,560 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,635-1,645 1,635-1,645 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Bajra 1,910-1,920 1,910-1,920 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 5,950-6,000 5,850-5,900 Gram dal 7,000-7,050 6,900-6,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Tuar 08,800-08,900 08,800-08,900 Tuardal 13,800-13,900 13,800-13,900 Moong 7,300-7,350 7,500-7,550 Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Udid 12,200-12,300 12,200-12,300 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100