May 18 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to buying support from flour mills. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,270 304-376 305-372 Wheat Tukda 01,760 307-475 307-471 Jowar White 075 270-550 250-524 Bajra 0,045 285-330 280-360 PULSES Gram 00,550 1,075-1,255 1,125-1,250 Udid 0,200 2,000-2,400 2,150-2,400 Moong 0,500 1,125-1,332 1,150-1,282 Tuar 0,080 1,600-1,800 1,450-1,800 Maize 009 295-330 290-340 Vaal Dsshi 025 1,375-1,780 1,350-1,725 Choli 0,030 1,280-1,540 1,200-1,547 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,665-1,675 1,635-1,645 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,150-2,200 Bajra 1,910-1,920 1,910-1,920 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 6,050-6,100 5,950-6,000 Gram dal 7,100-7,150 7,000-7,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,350-5,400 5,250-5,300 Tuar 08,800-08,900 08,800-08,900 Tuardal 13,800-13,900 13,800-13,900 Moong 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Udid 12,200-12,300 12,200-12,300 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100