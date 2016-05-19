Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 19
May 19 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Gram Daal prices improved further due to short supply.
* Tuar Daal prices eased due to low retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,220 305-380 304-376
Wheat Tukda 01,840 307-461 307-475
Jowar White 080 280-550 270-550
Bajra 0,040 280-340 285-330
PULSES
Gram 00,600 1,075-1,256 1,075-1,255
Udid 0,325 1,900-2,359 2,000-2,400
Moong 0,500 1,099-1,332 1,125-1,332
Tuar 0,221 1,400-1,651 1,600-1,800
Maize 019 295-345 295-330
Vaal Dsshi 050 1,150-1,850 1,375-1,780
Choli 0,020 0,990-1,425 1,280-1,540
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,665-1,675 1,665-1,675
Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950
Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Bajra 1,910-1,920 1,910-1,920
Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
PULSES
Gram 6,100-6,150 6,050-6,100
Gram dal 7,200-7,250 7,100-7,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400
Tuar 08,800-08,900 08,800-08,900
Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,800-13,900
Moong 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350
Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Udid 12,200-12,300 12,200-12,300
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100