Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 20
May 20 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Friday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills.
* Udid prices moved down due to increased arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,480 305-385 305-380
Wheat Tukda 02,740 308-470 307-461
Jowar White 080 285-555 280-550
Bajra 0,055 275-345 280-340
PULSES
Gram 00,475 1,060-1,237 1,075-1,256
Udid 0,600 2,150-2,301 1,900-2,359
Moong 0,375 1,100-1,315 1,099-1,332
Tuar 0,150 1,450-1,575 1,400-1,651
Maize 009 295-345 295-345
Vaal Dsshi 040 1,625-1,850 1,150-1,850
Choli 0,035 0,985-1,548 0,990-1,425
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,665-1,675 1,665-1,675
Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950
Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Bajra 1,910-1,920 1,910-1,920
Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
PULSES
Gram 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150
Gram dal 7,200-7,250 7,200-7,250
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400
Tuar 08,700-08,800 08,800-08,900
Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700
Moong 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350
Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Udid 12,000-12,100 12,200-12,300
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100