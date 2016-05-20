Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 20 May 20 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. * Udid prices moved down due to increased arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,480 305-385 305-380 Wheat Tukda 02,740 308-470 307-461 Jowar White 080 285-555 280-550 Bajra 0,055 275-345 280-340 PULSES Gram 00,475 1,060-1,237 1,075-1,256 Udid 0,600 2,150-2,301 1,900-2,359 Moong 0,375 1,100-1,315 1,099-1,332 Tuar 0,150 1,450-1,575 1,400-1,651 Maize 009 295-345 295-345 Vaal Dsshi 040 1,625-1,850 1,150-1,850 Choli 0,035 0,985-1,548 0,990-1,425 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,665-1,675 1,665-1,675 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Bajra 1,910-1,920 1,910-1,920 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Gram dal 7,200-7,250 7,200-7,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Tuar 08,700-08,800 08,800-08,900 Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700 Moong 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Udid 12,000-12,100 12,200-12,300 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100