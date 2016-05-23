Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 23
May 23 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Monday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Tuar prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,460 305-375 305-385
Wheat Tukda 01,020 307-421 308-470
Jowar White 080 285-565 285-555
Bajra 0,040 315-350 275-345
PULSES
Gram 00,800 1,060-1,220 1,060-1,237
Udid 0,740 2,025-2,360 2,150-2,301
Moong 0,550 1,100-1,250 1,100-1,315
Tuar 0,340 1,465-1,761 1,450-1,575
Maize 010 290-345 295-345
Vaal Dsshi 025 1,550-1,875 1,625-1,850
Choli 0,030 0,990-1,560 0,985-1,548
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,675-1,685 1,665-1,675
Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,000 1,925-1,950
Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Bajra 1,910-1,920 1,910-1,920
Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
PULSES
Gram 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150
Gram dal 7,200-7,250 7,200-7,250
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400
Tuar 09,000-09,100 08,700-08,800
Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700
Moong 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350
Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Udid 12,000-12,100 12,000-12,100
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100