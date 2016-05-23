Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 23 May 23 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Tuar prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,460 305-375 305-385 Wheat Tukda 01,020 307-421 308-470 Jowar White 080 285-565 285-555 Bajra 0,040 315-350 275-345 PULSES Gram 00,800 1,060-1,220 1,060-1,237 Udid 0,740 2,025-2,360 2,150-2,301 Moong 0,550 1,100-1,250 1,100-1,315 Tuar 0,340 1,465-1,761 1,450-1,575 Maize 010 290-345 295-345 Vaal Dsshi 025 1,550-1,875 1,625-1,850 Choli 0,030 0,990-1,560 0,985-1,548 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,675-1,685 1,665-1,675 Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,000 1,925-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Bajra 1,910-1,920 1,910-1,920 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Gram dal 7,200-7,250 7,200-7,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Tuar 09,000-09,100 08,700-08,800 Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700 Moong 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Udid 12,000-12,100 12,000-12,100 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100