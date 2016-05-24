Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 24 May 24 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Gram and Gram Daal prices moved down due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,405 307-385 305-375 Wheat Tukda 00,960 305-435 307-421 Jowar White 065 280-566 285-565 Bajra 0,030 320-345 315-350 PULSES Gram 00,575 1,080-1,225 1,060-1,220 Udid 0,945 1,975-2,377 2,025-2,360 Moong 0,500 1,200-1,255 1,100-1,250 Tuar 0,125 1,450-1,800 1,465-1,761 Maize 012 295-345 290-345 Vaal Dsshi 030 1,650-1,925 1,550-1,875 Choli 0,025 0,925-1,440 0,990-1,560 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,675-1,685 1,675-1,685 Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Bajra 1,890-1,900 1,910-1,920 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 6,050-6,100 6,100-6,150 Gram dal 7,100-7,150 7,200-7,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Tuar 09,000-09,100 09,000-09,100 Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700 Moong 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Udid 12,000-12,100 12,000-12,100 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100