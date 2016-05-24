Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 24
May 24 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Tuesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Gram and Gram Daal prices moved down due to low retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,405 307-385 305-375
Wheat Tukda 00,960 305-435 307-421
Jowar White 065 280-566 285-565
Bajra 0,030 320-345 315-350
PULSES
Gram 00,575 1,080-1,225 1,060-1,220
Udid 0,945 1,975-2,377 2,025-2,360
Moong 0,500 1,200-1,255 1,100-1,250
Tuar 0,125 1,450-1,800 1,465-1,761
Maize 012 295-345 290-345
Vaal Dsshi 030 1,650-1,925 1,550-1,875
Choli 0,025 0,925-1,440 0,990-1,560
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,675-1,685 1,675-1,685
Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000
Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Bajra 1,890-1,900 1,910-1,920
Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
PULSES
Gram 6,050-6,100 6,100-6,150
Gram dal 7,100-7,150 7,200-7,250
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400
Tuar 09,000-09,100 09,000-09,100
Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700
Moong 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350
Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Udid 12,000-12,100 12,000-12,100
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100