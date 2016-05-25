Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 25 May 25 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased due to low retail demand. * Moong and Moong Daal prices dropped due to supply pressure. * Udid prices moved down due to increased arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,525 305-384 307-385 Wheat Tukda 01,260 308-435 305-435 Jowar White 075 285-565 280-566 Bajra 0,040 325-340 320-345 PULSES Gram 00,580 1,080-1,224 1,080-1,225 Udid 1,070 1,940-2,290 1,975-2,377 Moong 0,600 1,100-1,300 1,200-1,255 Tuar 0,270 1,425-1,718 1,450-1,800 Maize 011 295-345 295-345 Vaal Dsshi 050 1,400-1,800 1,650-1,925 Choli 0,030 0,985-1,454 0,925-1,440 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,675-1,685 1,675-1,685 Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Bajra 1,890-1,900 1,890-1,900 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 6,000-6,050 6,050-6,100 Gram dal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Tuar 09,000-09,100 09,000-09,100 Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700 Moong 7,100-7,150 7,300-7,350 Moongdal 7,700-7,750 8,000-8,050 Udid 11,700-11,800 12,000-12,100 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100