Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 26 May 26 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Moong prices eased further due to restricted demand from mills. * Gram and Gram Daal prices improved due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,100 304-375 305-384 Wheat Tukda 01,605 309-425 308-435 Jowar White 105 280-516 285-565 Bajra 0,040 320-345 325-340 PULSES Gram 00,390 1,060-1,215 1,080-1,224 Udid 0,955 1,800-2,275 1,940-2,290 Moong 0,400 1,100-1,250 1,100-1,300 Tuar 0,320 1,400-1,745 1,425-1,718 Maize 010 295-345 295-345 Vaal Dsshi 040 1,600-1,900 1,400-1,800 Choli 0,025 0,975-1,555 0,985-1,454 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,675-1,685 1,675-1,685 Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Bajra 1,890-1,900 1,890-1,900 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 6,150-6,200 6,000-6,050 Gram dal 7,200-7,250 7,100-7,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Tuar 09,000-09,100 09,000-09,100 Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700 Moong 7,000-7,050 7,100-7,150 Moongdal 7,700-7,750 7,700-7,750 Udid 11,700-11,800 11,700-11,800 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100