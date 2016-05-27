Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 27 May 27 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Gram prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,050 306-380 304-375 Wheat Tukda 01,800 310-437 309-425 Jowar White 085 285-517 280-516 Bajra 0,035 315-340 320-345 PULSES Gram 00,325 1,080-1,230 1,060-1,215 Udid 0,955 2,135-2,235 1,800-2,275 Moong 0,400 1,094-1,239 1,100-1,250 Tuar 0,070 1,550-1,750 1,400-1,745 Maize 010 280-345 295-345 Vaal Dsshi 035 1,575-1,950 1,600-1,900 Choli 0,020 0,975-1,542 0,975-1,555 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,675-1,685 1,675-1,685 Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Bajra 1,860-1,870 1,890-1,900 Jowar 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 PULSES Gram 6,200-6,250 6,150-6,200 Gram dal 7,200-7,250 7,200-7,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Tuar 09,000-09,100 09,000-09,100 Tuardal 13,600-13,700 13,600-13,700 Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moongdal 7,700-7,750 7,700-7,750 Udid 11,700-11,800 11,700-11,800 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100