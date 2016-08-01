Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 01 Aug.01 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. Market sentiment turned weak following widespread rainfall in whole Gujarat since last two days. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices improved due to thin supply. * Tuar prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. * Udid prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,280 340-400 341-401 Wheat Tukda 00,890 338-405 348-413 Jowar White 055 265-475 310-480 Bajra 0,015 305-425 315-415 PULSES Gram 00,192 1,536-1,618 1,540-1,611 Udid 0,038 1,400-1,700 1,500-1,800 Moong 0,325 0,925-1,043 0,930-1,033 Tuar 0,063 1,380-1,550 1,525-1,661 Maize 009 315-365 300-340 Vaal Dsshi 015 1,250-1,675 1,008-1,600 Choli 0,005 1,650-1,875 1,725-1,900 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275 Bajra 2,040-2,050 2,020-2,030 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250 Gram dal 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Tuar 08,500-08,600 08,800-08,900 Tuardal 13,000-13,100 13,000-13,100 Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Udid 11,200-11,300 11,600-11,700 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400