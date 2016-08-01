Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 01
Aug.01 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday. Market sentiment turned weak following widespread rainfall
in whole Gujarat since last two days.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices improved due to thin supply.
* Tuar prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
* Udid prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,280 340-400 341-401
Wheat Tukda 00,890 338-405 348-413
Jowar White 055 265-475 310-480
Bajra 0,015 305-425 315-415
PULSES
Gram 00,192 1,536-1,618 1,540-1,611
Udid 0,038 1,400-1,700 1,500-1,800
Moong 0,325 0,925-1,043 0,930-1,033
Tuar 0,063 1,380-1,550 1,525-1,661
Maize 009 315-365 300-340
Vaal Dsshi 015 1,250-1,675 1,008-1,600
Choli 0,005 1,650-1,875 1,725-1,900
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820
Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075
Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275
Bajra 2,040-2,050 2,020-2,030
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250
Gram dal 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350
Tuar 08,500-08,600 08,800-08,900
Tuardal 13,000-13,100 13,000-13,100
Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550
Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150
Udid 11,200-11,300 11,600-11,700
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400