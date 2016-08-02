Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 02 Aug.02 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,180 340-395 340-400 Wheat Tukda 00,625 337-400 338-405 Jowar White 055 270-477 265-475 Bajra 0,017 350-410 305-425 PULSES Gram 00,334 1,400-1,624 1,536-1,618 Udid 0,046 1,450-1,760 1,400-1,700 Moong 0,421 0,900-1,038 0,925-1,043 Tuar 0,120 1,250-1,430 1,380-1,550 Maize 011 320-370 315-365 Vaal Dsshi 017 1,300-1,650 1,250-1,675 Choli 0,009 1,650-1,890 1,650-1,875 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275 Bajra 2,040-2,050 2,040-2,050 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 8,050-8,100 8,200-8,250 Gram dal 10,000-10,100 10,300-10,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 7,100-7,150 7,300-7,350 Tuar 08,300-08,400 08,500-08,600 Tuardal 12,700-12,800 13,000-13,100 Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Udid 11,200-11,300 11,200-11,300 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400