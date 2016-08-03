Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 03 Aug.03 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. Market sentiment was weak due to good rainfall in last couple of days and increased sowing of pulses. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices eased further due to low retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices dropped due to sufficient supply. * Moong and Moong Daal prices moved down due to supply pressure. * Udid prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,189 381-399 340-395 Wheat Tukda 00,745 339-403 337-400 Jowar White 050 360-480 270-477 Bajra 0,015 340-410 350-410 PULSES Gram 00,112 1,410-1,626 1,400-1,624 Udid 0,065 1,400-1,650 1,450-1,760 Moong 0,200 0,850-1,049 0,900-1,038 Tuar 0,055 1,250-1,440 1,250-1,430 Maize 010 320-360 320-370 Vaal Dsshi 022 1,100-1,500 1,300-1,650 Choli 0,010 1,680-1,865 1,650-1,890 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,800-1,810 1,810-1,820 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,050-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275 Bajra 2,040-2,050 2,040-2,050 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 7,950-8,000 8,050-8,100 Gram dal 09,700-09,800 10,000-10,100 Besan (65-kg bag) 7,000-7,050 7,100-7,150 Tuar 08,000-08,100 08,300-08,400 Tuardal 12,400-12,500 12,700-12,800 Moong 6,100-6,150 6,500-6,550 Moongdal 6,800-6,850 7,100-7,150 Udid 10,500-10,600 11,200-11,300 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400