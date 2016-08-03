Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 03
Aug.03 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday. Market sentiment was weak due to good rainfall in last
couple of days and increased sowing of pulses.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices eased further due to low retail demand.
* Tuar and Tuar Daal prices dropped due to sufficient supply.
* Moong and Moong Daal prices moved down due to supply pressure.
* Udid prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,189 381-399 340-395
Wheat Tukda 00,745 339-403 337-400
Jowar White 050 360-480 270-477
Bajra 0,015 340-410 350-410
PULSES
Gram 00,112 1,410-1,626 1,400-1,624
Udid 0,065 1,400-1,650 1,450-1,760
Moong 0,200 0,850-1,049 0,900-1,038
Tuar 0,055 1,250-1,440 1,250-1,430
Maize 010 320-360 320-370
Vaal Dsshi 022 1,100-1,500 1,300-1,650
Choli 0,010 1,680-1,865 1,650-1,890
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,800-1,810 1,810-1,820
Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,050-2,075
Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275
Bajra 2,040-2,050 2,040-2,050
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 7,950-8,000 8,050-8,100
Gram dal 09,700-09,800 10,000-10,100
Besan (65-kg bag) 7,000-7,050 7,100-7,150
Tuar 08,000-08,100 08,300-08,400
Tuardal 12,400-12,500 12,700-12,800
Moong 6,100-6,150 6,500-6,550
Moongdal 6,800-6,850 7,100-7,150
Udid 10,500-10,600 11,200-11,300
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400