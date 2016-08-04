Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 04 Aug.04 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices dropped further due to lack of buying support from mills. * Udid prices moved down due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,205 338-395 381-399 Wheat Tukda 00,790 335-405 339-403 Jowar White 060 350-482 260-480 Bajra 0,022 335-415 340-410 PULSES Gram 00,185 1,392-1,562 1,410-1,626 Udid 0,075 1,450-1,670 1,400-1,650 Moong 0,271 0,880-1,040 0,850-1,049 Tuar 0,050 1,400-1,600 1,250-1,440 Maize 010 325-363 320-360 Vaal Dsshi 025 1,050-1,450 1,100-1,500 Choli 0,015 1,685-1,830 1,680-1,865 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,800-1,810 1,800-1,810 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275 Bajra 2,040-2,050 2,040-2,050 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 7,950-8,000 7,950-8,000 Gram dal 09,700-09,800 09,700-09,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Tuar 07,600-07,700 08,000-08,100 Tuardal 12,000-12,100 12,400-12,500 Moong 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Moongdal 6,800-6,850 6,800-6,850 Udid 10,000-10,100 10,500-10,600 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400