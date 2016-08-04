Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 04
Aug.04 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Thursday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Tuar and Tuar Daal prices dropped further due to lack of buying support
from mills.
* Udid prices moved down due to low retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,205 338-395 381-399
Wheat Tukda 00,790 335-405 339-403
Jowar White 060 350-482 260-480
Bajra 0,022 335-415 340-410
PULSES
Gram 00,185 1,392-1,562 1,410-1,626
Udid 0,075 1,450-1,670 1,400-1,650
Moong 0,271 0,880-1,040 0,850-1,049
Tuar 0,050 1,400-1,600 1,250-1,440
Maize 010 325-363 320-360
Vaal Dsshi 025 1,050-1,450 1,100-1,500
Choli 0,015 1,685-1,830 1,680-1,865
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,800-1,810 1,800-1,810
Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050
Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275
Bajra 2,040-2,050 2,040-2,050
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 7,950-8,000 7,950-8,000
Gram dal 09,700-09,800 09,700-09,800
Besan (65-kg bag) 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050
Tuar 07,600-07,700 08,000-08,100
Tuardal 12,000-12,100 12,400-12,500
Moong 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150
Moongdal 6,800-6,850 6,800-6,850
Udid 10,000-10,100 10,500-10,600
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400