Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 10 Aug.10 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased due to low retail demand. * Tuar prices moved down due to lack of buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,172 333-398 336-400 Wheat Tukda 00,520 338-411 337-407 Jowar White 055 370-477 340-480 Bajra 0,017 360-410 320-380 PULSES Gram 00,370 1,376-1,534 1,385-1,551 Udid 0,033 1,500-1,730 1,400-1,600 Moong 0,160 0,930-1,040 0,900-1,015 Tuar 0,065 1,290-1,400 1,270-1,415 Maize 009 325-370 340-365 Vaal Dsshi 025 1,225-1,810 1,195-1,825 Choli 0,006 1,425-1,805 1,450-1,820 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275 Bajra 1,990-2,000 1,990-2,000 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 7,700-7,750 7,750-7,800 Gram dal 09,500-09,600 09,500-09,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 6,900-6,950 6,900-6,950 Tuar 07,000-07,100 07,100-07,200 Tuardal 12,000-12,100 12,000-12,100 Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Moongdal 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Udid 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400