Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 11 Aug.11 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Udid prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. * Gram prices firmed up due to festival demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,380 337-402 333-398 Wheat Tukda 00,876 338-405 338-411 Jowar White 075 355-460 370-477 Bajra 0,019 350-405 360-410 PULSES Gram 00,210 1,372-1,530 1,376-1,534 Udid 0,016 1,350-1,650 1,500-1,730 Moong 0,275 0,900-1,049 0,930-1,040 Tuar 0,090 1,150-1,350 1,290-1,400 Maize 011 340-365 325-370 Vaal Dsshi 030 1,200-1,850 1,225-1,810 Choli 0,009 1,375-1,850 1,425-1,805 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275 Bajra 1,980-1,990 1,990-2,000 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 7,750-7,800 7,700-7,750 Gram dal 09,500-09,600 09,500-09,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 6,900-6,950 6,900-6,950 Tuar 07,000-07,100 07,000-07,100 Tuardal 12,000-12,100 12,000-12,100 Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Moongdal 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Udid 09,700-09,800 10,000-10,100 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400