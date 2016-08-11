Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 11
Aug.11 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Udid prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
* Gram prices firmed up due to festival demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,380 337-402 333-398
Wheat Tukda 00,876 338-405 338-411
Jowar White 075 355-460 370-477
Bajra 0,019 350-405 360-410
PULSES
Gram 00,210 1,372-1,530 1,376-1,534
Udid 0,016 1,350-1,650 1,500-1,730
Moong 0,275 0,900-1,049 0,930-1,040
Tuar 0,090 1,150-1,350 1,290-1,400
Maize 011 340-365 325-370
Vaal Dsshi 030 1,200-1,850 1,225-1,810
Choli 0,009 1,375-1,850 1,425-1,805
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820
Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275
Bajra 1,980-1,990 1,990-2,000
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 7,750-7,800 7,700-7,750
Gram dal 09,500-09,600 09,500-09,600
Besan (65-kg bag) 6,900-6,950 6,900-6,950
Tuar 07,000-07,100 07,000-07,100
Tuardal 12,000-12,100 12,000-12,100
Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650
Moongdal 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550
Udid 09,700-09,800 10,000-10,100
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400