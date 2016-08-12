Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 12 Aug.12 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Besan prices improved due to festival demand. * Moong prices eased due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,310 338-396 337-402 Wheat Tukda 00,780 339-404 338-405 Jowar White 075 345-458 355-460 Bajra 0,015 340-405 350-405 PULSES Gram 00,102 1,375-1,508 1,372-1,530 Udid 0,068 1,540-1,690 1,350-1,650 Moong 0,280 0,922-1,056 0,900-1,049 Tuar 0,119 1,190-1,352 1,150-1,350 Maize 009 345-368 340-365 Vaal Dsshi 025 1,275-1,650 1,200-1,850 Choli 0,011 1,250-1,750 1,375-1,850 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275 Bajra 1,980-1,990 1,980-1,990 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 7,800-7,850 7,750-7,800 Gram dal 09,500-09,600 09,500-09,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 7,000-7,050 6,900-6,950 Tuar 07,000-07,100 07,000-07,100 Tuardal 12,000-12,100 12,000-12,100 Moong 5,500-5,550 5,600-5,650 Moongdal 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Udid 09,700-09,800 09,700-09,800 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400