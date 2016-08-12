Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 12
Aug.12 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Besan prices improved due to festival demand.
* Moong prices eased due to supply pressure.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,310 338-396 337-402
Wheat Tukda 00,780 339-404 338-405
Jowar White 075 345-458 355-460
Bajra 0,015 340-405 350-405
PULSES
Gram 00,102 1,375-1,508 1,372-1,530
Udid 0,068 1,540-1,690 1,350-1,650
Moong 0,280 0,922-1,056 0,900-1,049
Tuar 0,119 1,190-1,352 1,150-1,350
Maize 009 345-368 340-365
Vaal Dsshi 025 1,275-1,650 1,200-1,850
Choli 0,011 1,250-1,750 1,375-1,850
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820
Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275
Bajra 1,980-1,990 1,980-1,990
Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 7,800-7,850 7,750-7,800
Gram dal 09,500-09,600 09,500-09,600
Besan (65-kg bag) 7,000-7,050 6,900-6,950
Tuar 07,000-07,100 07,000-07,100
Tuardal 12,000-12,100 12,000-12,100
Moong 5,500-5,550 5,600-5,650
Moongdal 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550
Udid 09,700-09,800 09,700-09,800
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400