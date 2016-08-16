Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 16
Aug.16 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices dropped due to sufficient supply.
* Gram prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Udid prices moved down due to lack of demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,290 339-405 338-396
Wheat Tukda 00,792 342-411 339-404
Jowar White 082 345-445 345-458
Bajra 0,011 335-405 340-405
PULSES
Gram 00,210 1,348-1,462 1,375-1,508
Udid 0,041 1,400-1,581 1,540-1,690
Moong 0,320 0,901-1,040 0,922-1,056
Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,190-1,352
Maize 009 325-362 345-368
Vaal Dsshi 035 1,350-1,650 1,275-1,650
Choli 0,020 1,350-1,765 1,250-1,750
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820
Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275
Bajra 1,980-1,990 1,980-1,990
Jowar 2,450-2,500 2,650-2,700
PULSES
Gram 7,750-7,800 7,800-7,850
Gram dal 09,500-09,600 09,500-09,600
Besan (65-kg bag) 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050
Tuar 07,000-07,100 07,000-07,100
Tuardal 12,000-12,100 12,000-12,100
Moong 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Moongdal 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550
Udid 09,500-09,600 09,700-09,800
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400