Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 16 Aug.16 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices dropped due to sufficient supply. * Gram prices eased due to low retail demand. * Udid prices moved down due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,290 339-405 338-396 Wheat Tukda 00,792 342-411 339-404 Jowar White 082 345-445 345-458 Bajra 0,011 335-405 340-405 PULSES Gram 00,210 1,348-1,462 1,375-1,508 Udid 0,041 1,400-1,581 1,540-1,690 Moong 0,320 0,901-1,040 0,922-1,056 Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,190-1,352 Maize 009 325-362 345-368 Vaal Dsshi 035 1,350-1,650 1,275-1,650 Choli 0,020 1,350-1,765 1,250-1,750 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275 Bajra 1,980-1,990 1,980-1,990 Jowar 2,450-2,500 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 7,750-7,800 7,800-7,850 Gram dal 09,500-09,600 09,500-09,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Tuar 07,000-07,100 07,000-07,100 Tuardal 12,000-12,100 12,000-12,100 Moong 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Moongdal 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Udid 09,500-09,600 09,700-09,800 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400