Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 22
Aug.22 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Monday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Tuar prices moved down due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
* Rajkot Market yard is closed on account of Janmasthami holidays.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 339-400
Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 342-409
Jowar White 000 000-000 335-425
Bajra 0,000 000-000 350-385
PULSES
Gram 00,000 0,000-0,000 1,332-1,473
Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,450-1,711
Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,844-1,040
Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,000-1,200
Maize 000 000-000 325-365
Vaal Dsshi 000 0,000-0,000 1,125-1,485
Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,325-1,805
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820
Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275
Bajra 1,980-1,990 1,980-1,990
Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
PULSES
Gram 7,550-7,600 7,600-7,650
Gram dal 09,500-09,600 09,500-09,600
Besan (65-kg bag) 6,900-6,950 6,900-6,950
Tuar 06,400-06,500 06,700-06,800
Tuardal 11,700-11,800 11,700-11,800
Moong 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Moongdal 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550
Udid 09,500-09,600 09,500-09,600
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400