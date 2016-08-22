Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 22 Aug.22 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased due to low retail demand. * Tuar prices moved down due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. * Rajkot Market yard is closed on account of Janmasthami holidays. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 339-400 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 342-409 Jowar White 000 000-000 335-425 Bajra 0,000 000-000 350-385 PULSES Gram 00,000 0,000-0,000 1,332-1,473 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,450-1,711 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,844-1,040 Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,000-1,200 Maize 000 000-000 325-365 Vaal Dsshi 000 0,000-0,000 1,125-1,485 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,325-1,805 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275 Bajra 1,980-1,990 1,980-1,990 Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 PULSES Gram 7,550-7,600 7,600-7,650 Gram dal 09,500-09,600 09,500-09,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 6,900-6,950 6,900-6,950 Tuar 06,400-06,500 06,700-06,800 Tuardal 11,700-11,800 11,700-11,800 Moong 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Moongdal 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Udid 09,500-09,600 09,500-09,600 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400