Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 29
Aug.29 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Monday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Gram prices dropped due to low retail demand.
* Udid prices moved down due to lack of demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,205 336-402 339-400
Wheat Tukda 00,556 338-408 342-409
Jowar White 040 335-421 335-425
Bajra 0,009 300-385 350-385
PULSES
Gram 00,105 1,260-1,415 1,332-1,473
Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,450-1,711
Moong 0,205 0,715-1,000 0,844-1,040
Tuar 0,013 1,000-1,140 1,000-1,200
Maize 004 315-350 325-365
Vaal Dsshi 010 0,975-1,150 1,125-1,485
Choli 0,008 1,350-1,680 1,325-1,805
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820
Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275
Bajra 1,980-1,990 1,980-1,990
Jowar 2,200-2,250 2,300-2,350
PULSES
Gram 7,400-7,450 7,500-7,550
Gram dal 09,400-09,500 09,400-09,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 6,900-6,950 6,900-6,950
Tuar 06,200-06,300 06,200-06,300
Tuardal 11,100-11,200 11,100-11,200
Moong 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Moongdal 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550
Udid 09,200-09,300 09,500-09,600
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400