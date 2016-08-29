Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 29 Aug.29 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Gram prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Udid prices moved down due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,205 336-402 339-400 Wheat Tukda 00,556 338-408 342-409 Jowar White 040 335-421 335-425 Bajra 0,009 300-385 350-385 PULSES Gram 00,105 1,260-1,415 1,332-1,473 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,450-1,711 Moong 0,205 0,715-1,000 0,844-1,040 Tuar 0,013 1,000-1,140 1,000-1,200 Maize 004 315-350 325-365 Vaal Dsshi 010 0,975-1,150 1,125-1,485 Choli 0,008 1,350-1,680 1,325-1,805 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275 Bajra 1,980-1,990 1,980-1,990 Jowar 2,200-2,250 2,300-2,350 PULSES Gram 7,400-7,450 7,500-7,550 Gram dal 09,400-09,500 09,400-09,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 6,900-6,950 6,900-6,950 Tuar 06,200-06,300 06,200-06,300 Tuardal 11,100-11,200 11,100-11,200 Moong 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Moongdal 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Udid 09,200-09,300 09,500-09,600 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400