Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 31
Aug.31 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Tuar and Tuar Daal prices dropped further due to low retail demand.
* Udid prices moved down due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
* Moong and Moong Daal prices dropped due to supply pressure.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,394 340-401 338-401
Wheat Tukda 01,088 345-405 340-404
Jowar White 075 325-435 325-440
Bajra 0,010 295-395 305-390
PULSES
Gram 00,050 1,235-1,390 1,225-1,377
Udid 0,031 1,180-1,399 1,450-1,711
Moong 0,125 0,702-0,800 0,712-0,811
Tuar 0,064 0,975-1,050 1,025-1,125
Maize 010 285-310 280-304
Vaal Dsshi 020 1,135-1,500 1,125-1,550
Choli 0,009 0,995-1,495 1,075-1,450
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820
Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275
Bajra 1,980-1,990 1,980-1,990
Jowar 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
PULSES
Gram 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050
Gram dal 08,900-09,000 08,900-09,000
Besan (65-kg bag) 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550
Tuar 05,800-05,900 06,000-06,100
Tuardal 10,000-10,100 10,400-10,500
Moong 4,800-4,850 5,200-5,250
Moongdal 5,800-5,850 6,100-6,150
Udid 08,500-08,600 09,200-09,300
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400