Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 31 Aug.31 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices dropped further due to low retail demand. * Udid prices moved down due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. * Moong and Moong Daal prices dropped due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,394 340-401 338-401 Wheat Tukda 01,088 345-405 340-404 Jowar White 075 325-435 325-440 Bajra 0,010 295-395 305-390 PULSES Gram 00,050 1,235-1,390 1,225-1,377 Udid 0,031 1,180-1,399 1,450-1,711 Moong 0,125 0,702-0,800 0,712-0,811 Tuar 0,064 0,975-1,050 1,025-1,125 Maize 010 285-310 280-304 Vaal Dsshi 020 1,135-1,500 1,125-1,550 Choli 0,009 0,995-1,495 1,075-1,450 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275 Bajra 1,980-1,990 1,980-1,990 Jowar 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 PULSES Gram 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Gram dal 08,900-09,000 08,900-09,000 Besan (65-kg bag) 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Tuar 05,800-05,900 06,000-06,100 Tuardal 10,000-10,100 10,400-10,500 Moong 4,800-4,850 5,200-5,250 Moongdal 5,800-5,850 6,100-6,150 Udid 08,500-08,600 09,200-09,300 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400