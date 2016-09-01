Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 01
Sep.01 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Thursday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to lack of buying support from flour mills.
* Udid prices dropped due to sufficient supply.
* Rajkot Market yard is closed on account of religious day of Amavasya.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 340-401
Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 345-405
Jowar White 000 000-000 325-435
Bajra 0,000 000-000 295-395
PULSES
Gram 00,000 0,000-0,000 1,235-1,390
Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,180-1,399
Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,702-0,800
Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,975-1,050
Maize 000 000-000 285-310
Vaal Dsshi 000 0,000-0,000 1,135-1,500
Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,995-1,495
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,790-1,800 1,810-1,820
Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,075-2,100
Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275
Bajra 1,980-1,990 1,980-1,990
Jowar 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
PULSES
Gram 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050
Gram dal 08,900-09,000 08,900-09,000
Besan (65-kg bag) 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550
Tuar 05,800-05,900 05,800-05,900
Tuardal 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100
Moong 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850
Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850
Udid 07,800-07,900 08,500-08,600
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400