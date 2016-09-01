Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 01 Sep.01 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to lack of buying support from flour mills. * Udid prices dropped due to sufficient supply. * Rajkot Market yard is closed on account of religious day of Amavasya. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 340-401 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 345-405 Jowar White 000 000-000 325-435 Bajra 0,000 000-000 295-395 PULSES Gram 00,000 0,000-0,000 1,235-1,390 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,180-1,399 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,702-0,800 Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,975-1,050 Maize 000 000-000 285-310 Vaal Dsshi 000 0,000-0,000 1,135-1,500 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,995-1,495 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,790-1,800 1,810-1,820 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275 Bajra 1,980-1,990 1,980-1,990 Jowar 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 PULSES Gram 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Gram dal 08,900-09,000 08,900-09,000 Besan (65-kg bag) 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Tuar 05,800-05,900 05,800-05,900 Tuardal 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100 Moong 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 Udid 07,800-07,900 08,500-08,600 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400