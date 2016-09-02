Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 02
Sep.02 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Udid prices dropped further due to lack of buying support from mills.
* Gram Daal prices firmed up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,368 338-401 340-401
Wheat Tukda 01,458 341-411 345-405
Jowar White 075 290-430 325-435
Bajra 0,011 295-380 295-395
PULSES
Gram 00,040 1,200-1,415 1,235-1,390
Udid 0,027 1,000-1,195 1,180-1,399
Moong 0,062 0,725-0,800 0,702-0,800
Tuar 0,156 1,180-1,348 0,975-1,050
Maize 009 295-360 285-310
Vaal Dsshi 035 1,105-1,525 1,135-1,500
Choli 0,009 0,990-1,700 0,995-1,495
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050
Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275
Bajra 1,930-1,940 1,980-1,990
Jowar 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
PULSES
Gram 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050
Gram dal 09,100-09,200 08,900-09,000
Besan (65-kg bag) 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550
Tuar 05,800-05,900 05,800-05,900
Tuardal 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100
Moong 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850
Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850
Udid 06,900-07,000 07,800-07,900
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400