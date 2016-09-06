Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 06
Sep.06 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to buying support from other state traders.
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices increased due to thin supply.
* Moong prices moved up due to low arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,227 340-402 338-401
Wheat Tukda 00,786 343-413 341-411
Jowar White 073 285-440 290-430
Bajra 0,015 290-315 295-380
PULSES
Gram 00,180 1,350-1,645 1,200-1,415
Udid 0,050 1,000-1,400 1,000-1,195
Moong 0,160 0,750-1,025 0,725-0,800
Tuar 0,099 1,087-1,280 1,180-1,348
Maize 011 293-340 295-360
Vaal Dsshi 049 1,250-1,610 1,105-1,525
Choli 0,040 1,050-1,905 0,990-1,700
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,790-1,800
Wheat (medium) 2,125-2,150 2,025-2,050
Wheat (superior best) 2,350-2,375 2,250-2,275
Bajra 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Jowar 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
PULSES
Gram 7,400-7,450 7,000-7,050
Gram dal 09,800-09,900 09,100-09,200
Besan (65-kg bag) 6,800-6,850 6,500-6,550
Tuar 05,800-05,900 05,800-05,900
Tuardal 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100
Moong 5,000-5,050 4,800-4,850
Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850
Udid 06,900-07,000 06,900-07,000
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400