Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 06 Sep.06 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to buying support from other state traders. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices increased due to thin supply. * Moong prices moved up due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,227 340-402 338-401 Wheat Tukda 00,786 343-413 341-411 Jowar White 073 285-440 290-430 Bajra 0,015 290-315 295-380 PULSES Gram 00,180 1,350-1,645 1,200-1,415 Udid 0,050 1,000-1,400 1,000-1,195 Moong 0,160 0,750-1,025 0,725-0,800 Tuar 0,099 1,087-1,280 1,180-1,348 Maize 011 293-340 295-360 Vaal Dsshi 049 1,250-1,610 1,105-1,525 Choli 0,040 1,050-1,905 0,990-1,700 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,790-1,800 Wheat (medium) 2,125-2,150 2,025-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,350-2,375 2,250-2,275 Bajra 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Jowar 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 PULSES Gram 7,400-7,450 7,000-7,050 Gram dal 09,800-09,900 09,100-09,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 6,800-6,850 6,500-6,550 Tuar 05,800-05,900 05,800-05,900 Tuardal 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100 Moong 5,000-5,050 4,800-4,850 Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 Udid 06,900-07,000 06,900-07,000 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400