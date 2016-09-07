Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 07
Sep.07 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices improved due to thin supply.
* Tuar prices moved up due to buying enquiries from mills.
* Udid prices dropped due to supply pressure.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,345 338-401 340-402
Wheat Tukda 00,698 340-404 343-413
Jowar White 067 290-443 285-440
Bajra 0,020 291-346 290-315
PULSES
Gram 00,380 1,290-1,650 1,350-1,645
Udid 0,125 1,000-1,306 1,000-1,400
Moong 0,205 0,810-1,035 0,750-1,025
Tuar 0,075 1,050-1,400 1,087-1,280
Maize 010 294-347 293-340
Vaal Dsshi 036 1,225-1,496 1,250-1,610
Choli 0,020 1,053-1,900 1,050-1,905
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,810-1,820
Wheat (medium) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150
Wheat (superior best) 2,350-2,375 2,350-2,375
Bajra 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Jowar 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
PULSES
Gram 7,900-7,950 7,400-7,450
Gram dal 10,300-10,400 09,800-09,900
Besan (65-kg bag) 7,100-7,150 6,800-6,850
Tuar 06,000-06,100 05,800-05,900
Tuardal 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100
Moong 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050
Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850
Udid 06,500-06,600 06,900-07,000
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400