Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 08 Sep.08 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to buying support from flour mills. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,478 340-405 338-401 Wheat Tukda 00,998 347-411 340-404 Jowar White 070 320-410 290-443 Bajra 0,015 335-390 291-346 PULSES Gram 00,270 1,360-1,590 1,290-1,650 Udid 0,128 1,010-1,330 1,000-1,306 Moong 0,175 0,775-1,017 0,810-1,035 Tuar 0,064 1,115-1,300 1,050-1,400 Maize 011 285-375 294-347 Vaal Dsshi 040 1,105-1,651 1,225-1,496 Choli 0,025 1,150-2,125 1,053-1,900 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,820-1,830 1,810-1,820 Wheat (medium) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150 Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,425 2,350-2,375 Bajra 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Jowar 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 PULSES Gram 7,850-7,900 7,900-7,950 Gram dal 10,000-10,100 10,300-10,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 6,900-6,950 7,100-7,150 Tuar 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Tuardal 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100 Moong 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050 Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 Udid 06,500-06,600 06,500-06,600 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 7,700-7,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400