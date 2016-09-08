Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 08
Sep.08 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to buying support from flour mills.
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,478 340-405 338-401
Wheat Tukda 00,998 347-411 340-404
Jowar White 070 320-410 290-443
Bajra 0,015 335-390 291-346
PULSES
Gram 00,270 1,360-1,590 1,290-1,650
Udid 0,128 1,010-1,330 1,000-1,306
Moong 0,175 0,775-1,017 0,810-1,035
Tuar 0,064 1,115-1,300 1,050-1,400
Maize 011 285-375 294-347
Vaal Dsshi 040 1,105-1,651 1,225-1,496
Choli 0,025 1,150-2,125 1,053-1,900
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,820-1,830 1,810-1,820
Wheat (medium) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150
Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,425 2,350-2,375
Bajra 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Jowar 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
PULSES
Gram 7,850-7,900 7,900-7,950
Gram dal 10,000-10,100 10,300-10,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 6,900-6,950 7,100-7,150
Tuar 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100
Tuardal 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100
Moong 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050
Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850
Udid 06,500-06,600 06,500-06,600
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Best 7,700-7,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400